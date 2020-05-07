Stephen A. Tyrrell, 1951-2020

Stephen A. Tyrrell, 68, of Lovettsville, has been received in his heavenly home. He courageously fought early onset Alzheimer’s Dementia for the past several years and now our good Lord has called him home.

Mr. Tyrrell was born in Delhi, NY, on June 25, 1951, growing up on a dairy farm in the Catskills, skiing at the local ski centers, graduating from Delaware Academy in 1969, graduating from Delhi Tech in 1971, and in 1973 graduated from Clarkson University with a BS in Civil Engineering.

He joined VDOT’s 2.5 yr. trainee program upon graduation, moving to VA. Steve’s childhood dream of becoming a highway engineer came true. He later tested for and passed his Professional Engineering exam and received his P.E. license. Steve retired from VDOT on September 1, 2017 with over 44 years of service as a Sr. Engineer.

Steve met his future wife Bonnie in the spring of 1974 – introduced by a VDOT employee and mutual friend, Sylvia Leathem. They were married on August 2, 1975. Together they enjoyed tennis, golf, bike riding, going to airshows, and projects in their home. Their family consisted of a wonderful daughter, Christy, a family Steve loved with all his heart.

Airplanes were Steve’s passion from a very early age and he enjoyed building and flying radio controlled airplanes. Dave Brown, a fellow VDOT employee and best friend, taught Steve how to fly his Stearman Bi-plane. Together they shared many adventures in the air and on the ground at The Flying Circus.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Bonnie S. Tyrrell, daughter Christy M. Tyrrell both of Lovettsville, nephew Derek Sturdevant and wife Debbie (sons Cody and Benjamin) of SC, sister-in- law Karen S. Ennis and husband Steve, John Ennis and wife Jenn ( daughters Taylor, Hannah and Abby) of Fredericksburg, Jamie Ennis Duffy and husband Kent of Arlington, Charlotte Sturdevant of California, Dave Brown of Warrenton, Grace Ross of Berryville, and many cousins and friends.

Steve was predeceased in death by his parents, Maurice and Helen Tyrrell and his sister, Kathleen Tyrrell Sturdevant.

To honor Steve’s love of flying, we will have a special day of celebration for him at the Flying Circus later this year, Steve’s “Happy Place.”

Memorial contributions may be made to The Retreat at Berryville, 450 Mosby Blvd. Berryville, VA 22611, Blue Ridge Hospice 333 W. Cork St. #405 Winchester, VA 22601 or to The Flying Circus 5114 Ritchie Rd. Bealeton, VA 22712.

