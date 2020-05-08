FEMA Redirected PPE, but County First Responders Equipped

The Federal Emergency Management Agency may have taken a large shipment of personal protective equipment headed for Loudoun, but thanks to their advance preparation, Loudoun’s first responders are still equipped, according to Combined Fire-Rescue System Chief Keith Johnson.

On April 8, FEMA intercepted a shipment of PPE that had been headed for Loudoun and other Northern Virginia localities, according to County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large). Loudoun had bundled its order with other localities to make an order large enough to buy directly from the manufacturer—in this case, 300,000 N95 masks, the type of mask that can filter out airborne viruses, of which 30,000 were headed to Loudoun.

And, in fact, they got there, briefly—the shipment landed at Dulles Airport before FEMA stepped in. The federal agency outbid the region for the masks, and Loudoun leaders were informed that they would not be receiving the shipment even after receiving confirmation that it had arrived.

Randall said the shipment came as New York was grappling with an exploding outbreak of COVID-19 infections.

“If I had to assume, I would probably assume it went to New York,” Randall said. “And I think FEMA is supposed to do what they’re supposed to do to take care of the country, but as the chair of Loudoun County, I don’t have to be happy about that. I can be upset that an order we were supposed to get got diverted, and it got diverted literally at the receiving point.”

In fact, she said, the order’s size may have been what drew federal attention. But, she said, no other orders so far have been diverted.

County Administrator Tim Hemstreet said the county is not out any money over the order. In general, for those orders, Loudoun County government pays on delivery.

But, said Fire-Rescue System Chief Johnson, first responders had been preparing for a pandemic before anyone had heard of COVID-19, and that stockpile has helped Loudoun’s firefighters, paramedics and EMTs stay supplied. The county’s pandemic response plan, as well as a regional stockpile, meant the department had supplies already on hand when the virus hit Loudoun.

Although emergency calls are down, PPE is being used more often, so the department is going through that stockpile more quickly than usual, he said.

“Typically, you would put an N95 or something on if you an into somebody with TB, or an infectious disease,” Johnson said. “Now, anytime you come within six feet of a patient, and you’re interviewing that patient, then we’re going to put a surgical mask on the patient and we’re also going to don an N95.”

The department also has access to a Battelle Critical Care Decontamination System in Washington, DC, which can be used to sterilize and reuse personal protective equipment, including N95 masks up to 20 times. Johnson said if supplies drop to a certain point, the department will begin sending masks to be decontaminated and reused, and has made preparations to do so. And so far, he said, the department has not had any replacement of N95 masks.

The risk right now to first responders’ supplies of protective gear is if they start having to take more calls. Calls for service overall have been down under social distancing measures, as people avoiding travel has reduced not only COVID-19 transmission but medical emergencies and accidents generally. And, he said, calls have started to climb again in the past weeks.

“That is the concern, we are starting to see our call volume go up in the last week or two because people are starting to get out and about more than they were,” Johnson said.

For now, he said, with many people who carry the virus showing no symptoms, first responders have to “treat everybody as if they were positive.”

“It’s pretty scary time out there for folks,” Johnson said. “You’ve just got to be diligent. You’ve got to be prepared. You’ve got to be proactive about your PPE.”

rgreene@loudounnow.com