HealthWorks Gets $286K to Expand COVID-19 Testing

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services today announced the award of grants totaling $7.96 million to expand COVID-19 testing capacity at 26 health centers across Virginia. In Loudoun, HealthWorks for Northern Virginia was selected to receive $286,249.

The grants were awarded as part of the Expanding Capacity for Coronavirus Testing program.

“We must expand testing capacity for COVID-19 in Virginia and across the country,” Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement announcing the funding. “This federal funding will directly help health centers in Virginia achieve this. We will keep working to ensure that health centers receive the support they need to serve Virginians during this emergency.”

HealthWorks, a nonprofit, federally qualified health center with offices in Leesburg, Herndon and Reston, provides medical, dental and behavioral health care for patients from all backgrounds, ages and income levels.