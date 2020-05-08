Loudoun Households to Get Postcards on Slowing the Spread

Every household in Loudoun County will be receiving important COVID-19 information by mail in the next few days, the county government has announced.

The county encourages residents to look for a postcard from Loudoun County in the mail, read it, and keep it as a reference guide.

“It is only through responding to COVID-19 as a community that we can continue to slow the spread of this disease,” stated Loudoun County Health Department Director Dr. David Goodfriend. “It’s particularly important that you take actions to protect seniors and those with underlying medical conditions, both in your home and the community.”

The postcard includes information on how to protect yourself and your family, including social distancing, washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, wearing a cloth mask in public, covering coughs and sneezes, staying home as much as possible, self-isolating when sick, and letting close contacts know if you become sick so that they can self-quarantine.

The information in the postcard is also available online at loudoun.gov/coronavirus and in other languages including Spanish, Arabic, Korean, and Vietnamese. Other informational flyers about COVID-19 are also online here.

The Health Department is asking ill individuals to proactively reach out to their close contacts and let them know they are sick.

“It’s important for our whole community to stay involved in slowing the spread,” Goodfriend stated. “With sick individuals reaching out to their close contacts right away, people will be alerted even more quickly, which helps our work in slowing the spread.”

To get information and updates about COVID-19 from the county, go to loudoun.gov/coronavirus, text LCCOVID19 to 888777 to receive text alerts, or text LCCOVIDESP to 888777 to receive text messages in Spanish.

Residents with questions about COVID-19 can call the Loudoun County Health Department’s information line, 703-737-8300, or send an email to health@loudoun.gov.