Lovettsville Cancels Mayfest, Plans Virtual Memorial Day Ceremony

The Town of Lovettsville has canceled its 9th annual Mayfest event this month.

Mayor Nate Fontaine wrote in his April 24 email newsletter that the town was required to make the decision “to protect the public and our volunteers,” in accordance with state and federal social distancing mandates. Fontaine thanked Mayfest Committee Chairman, Joe Suits, Vice Chairwoman Stephanie Bickmore and committee members Shiva Shilling, Brett Nesselrodt, Brad Horan and Judy Taylor for their hard work planning the event. The town’s Event Committees continues to review the latest information on COVID-19.

Meanwhile, The LOVE America Committee is busy planning a virtual Memorial Day ceremony. The committee is asking residents to print out an American flag, color it and send a photo of it hanging in their windows to loveamerica@lovettsvilleva.gov. The photos will be included in the virtual ceremony. Download the blank flag image at coloringcastle.com/pdfs/flags/flag-usa.pdf.