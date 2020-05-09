3 Stabbed in Ashburn, Suspect Arrested

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old Ashburn man in connection with an assault that happened Friday night.

According to the report, deputies were called to Blossom Hill Terrace in The Grove at Flynn’s Crossing neighborhood shortly after 9:15 p.m. May 9.

Three adult males had been stabbed during an altercation. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment of injuries described as non-life-threatening. Two were treated and released and the one remains hospitalized.

The suspect fled the scene and was later apprehended by deputies searching the area. Erick A. Joya-Morales was charged with three counts of aggravated malicious wounding.

Investigators said the altercation stemmed from a prior dispute among some of those involved in the altercation. The case remains under investigation.

Joya-Morales was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center.