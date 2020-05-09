Dunn Announces Leesburg Council Re-election Bid

One of the Leesburg Town Council’s longest-serving members is giving it another go.

Councilman Tom Dunn has announced he will seek re-election for a fourth term in November. Dunn was first elected to the council in 2008, and secured re-election victories in 2012 and 2016. He has also run three times, albeit unsuccessfully, for mayor, challenging former mayor and current Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg) twice and current mayor Kelly Burk two years ago.

Dunn also announced in his campaign press release that he will be running under his newly-created party, called the “Democrat Party of Leesburg and Conservative Party of Leesburg.” This party, he says, gives voters another option to vote for council members outside of the county’s two primary political parties. He said this does not preclude him from seeking the endorsement of either the Republican or Democratic committees of Loudoun County, but said that decision is still a few months ago.

Although Town Council elections are nominally nonpartisan, the majority of those seeking seats in recent years have sought or received the endorsement of one of the two political parties. In past years, Dunn has been supported by the Republican Party. Dunn said he does not plan on recruiting any candidates to run on his party’s newly-created sample ballot, but if someone approaches him with interest they can have that discussion.

Looking back on his 12 years on the council, Dunn said his record proves that he serves with a citizen-first attitude, putting their priorities above special interests and the desires of town staff.

“There are thousands of people in Leesburg who have no more special interests than to want basic services and the ability to live and work and sometimes raise a family in a nice community. And these are the people I represent,” he stated.

As an example, he pointed to his recent support for waiving meals tax collection through the end of the fiscal year and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused much economic and business distress. He said he took umbrage to the town manager referring to the meals tax as the town’s, rather than residents’, money.

Dunn said government accountability continues to be a top priority for him, and he pointed to his record of supporting lower taxes and utility rates. He also said he supports a better deal for the town in its negotiations with Loudoun County—much of which occurs in closed session—over the boundary line adjustment process over the Joint Land Management Area.

“[My] plan is a permanent solution while the current plan can be cancelled by the county at any time. [My] plan will bring in almost three times the revenue than the current plan. Unlike the current plan, [my] plan will ensure Leesburg taxpayers do not pay for financial shortfalls in the Utilities Department, and revenues go back to the taxpayers (unlike the current plan which is only giving back 10 percent to taxpayers). [My] plan could allow Microsoft and other business partners to pay 50 percent to 75 percent less in taxes than they are paying to the county. [My] plan allows Leesburg to have complete and final control of land around town and self governance while the current plan continues to give the county control to stop any Leesburg beneficial plan. Council and staff like the current easy plan just for the quick short money and claims of ‘working with’ the demands of the county,” he stated.

If re-elected, Dunn said his top priorities include acquiring the land identified in the BLA and getting the best deal for Leesburg; ensuring revenues go back to town residents, and not just to grow the size and scope of town government; and bringing forth adequate design standards for the town, “so the town looks the way we want it to look, not the way developers want it to look,” he said.

Dunn and his family have lived in town for 22 years. In addition to his 12 years on the council, his service to Leesburg includes volunteering on many town boards and commissions and community organizations.

Dunn is the latest council member and second incumbent to announce a re-election bid. He and Burk are the only two incumbents to make an announcement. The terms of Ron Campbell and Josh Thiel will expire at year’s end. Council challenger Zach Cummings also announced his campaign for a council seat earlier this year. Burk is the only candidate to file in the mayor’s race thus far.

The filing deadline for November’s ballot is June 9.

krodriguez@loudounnow.com