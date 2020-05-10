Letter: Jonathan Erickson, Sterling

Editor: The group known as the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives is very loosely affiliated with Republicans. The reason being is they attend Loudoun County Republican Committee meetings. You have to ask why they are given so much attention?

This year alone, they have attacked seven Republicans in an ad called “The Good, the Bad and the Ugly,” bought and paid for by the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives money. Recently, they attacked Jill Vogel again for her vote for Obamacare; even though all the doomsayers said it would bankrupt Virginia and the federal government, it didn’t.

They attacked a town councilman who has worked for Frank Wolf and Barbara Comstock down the line for 17 years. His mistake was he abstained over a non-binding Second Amendment letter so poorly written that he told us all at the Loudoun County Republican Meeting he would not sign it.

Be it said that the Virginia Constitutional Conservative raise money to defeat Democrats, not Republicans. You might ask yourself, why then did the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives spend money on a mailer in Lovettsville when it is a non-partisan race? Let me tell you why. They are a bitter autocratic, my-way-or-the-highway, unreasonable group that allows no dissention. They have been the Democrats’ best friend since 2016 and will probably continue their loose affiliation with the truth. They cost Republicans seats in Loudoun, the General Assembly and, possibly, Congress.

Wrapped in the sky is falling doom and gloom, they try to shroud themselves with patriotic fever at the expense of Republicans. With friends like the Virginial Constitutional Conservatives who needs enemies? If you cannot ignore them, shun them and delete their emails and robo-calls and mailers.

Jonathan Erickson, Sterling