100WomenStrong Grants $85.5K More for COVID-19 Response

Philanthropic organization 100WomenStrong has announced a second round of grants to help nonprofit organizations respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this round of funding, the group is distributing $85,500 to 14 area nonprofits and has made its first deliveries of critical personal protection equipment to Loudoun County Fire and Rescue career and volunteer members. That brings the total of its COVID-19 funding so far to $204,500.

In the second round of funding, 100WomenStrong is making grants for A Farm Less Ordinary, $5,000; the ARC of Loudoun, $10,000; the Chris Atwood Foundation, $5,000; ECHO, $5,200; INMED, $10,000; Just Neighbors, $3,000; Loudoun Cares, $7,500; the Loudoun Education Foundation, $5,000; Loudoun Literacy Council, $1,500; Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers, $7,500; Project Horse, $7,500; Volunteers of America Chesapeake and Carolinas, $5,300; the Windy Hill Foundation, $5,000; and Women Giving Back, $8,000.

In the first round of funding, 100WomenStrong allocated $50,000 for PPE for first responders, and recently delivered a portion of those. According to Karen Schaufeld, 100WomenStrong founder and president, the group will continue to deliver PPEs while they have supplies to help ensure the safety of area residents. The organization plans to keep assessing the needs in the area monthly for the foreseeable future.

“The inclusion of PPEs in 100WomenStrong’s COVID giving is important, as these supplies continue to be in great demand and short supply. I have been honored to be able to deliver the first round of PPEs to the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System for the brave men and women, both volunteer and career, who are on the front lines of the Covid-19 fight,” Schaufeld stated.

The group is only considering nonprofits it has vetted and approved from past and current grant rounds. They plan to allocate a third round of funding in June and will continue to provide funding on a monthly basis to organizations that are invited to submit applications.