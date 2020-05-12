Kershner: COVID – 19 Loudoun Can Do Better

Governor Northam gave us hope when he recently announced his plan to start reopening Virginia on May 15. Then, on Monday, he dashed those hopes for us in Loudoun with plans to further delay our opening.

Loudoun County looked to be in an excellent position to start reopening. We are abiding by the quarantine rules and dutifully stayed home. During March 21-May 2, Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Report for Loudoun showed substantial declines in travel to work, retail and recreation locations, and transit stations. And during the Board of Supervisors’ COVID-19 update on May 5, Loudoun’s hospitals reported adequate supplies of personal protection equipment (PPE), and sufficient ventilators. One hospital reported 38 positive cases in-house, while the other hospital reported 1 case in-house leaving adequate capacity in Loudoun hospital beds and ICU capacity. Out of a population of over 400,000, we currently have 1,195 cases and 166 total hospitalizations.

In spite of all this, and over the strong objections of three supervisors (including mine), and without board debate or public input, Loudoun County Chair Randall joined with Fairfax, Prince William, Arlington, and the City of Alexandria leaders in a letter to the Governor, publicly opposing his initial guidance to begin Phase 1 of reopening Northern Virginia on the grounds that we had not met the five criteria that his plan set out. And apparently, the governor listened.

But, this letter has two serious flaws. The first flaw is the lack of data and clear guidance on the criteria in the medical memo accompanying the letter, which left the health directors “unable to assess” whether the criteria was met or not. The request to delay Loudoun’s reopening was based on a lack of data for three out of the five criteria.

The second flaw, which I find even more problematic, is that the decision was not based on Loudoun County’s data. Instead, Loudoun’s data is aggregated with data from Fairfax, Prince William, Arlington, and the City of Alexandria. Loudoun-specific data is nowhere to be found, either in the letter or in its accompanying medical memo. This was neither appropriate nor realistic. Our Board of Supervisors has a responsibility to the residents of Loudoun County, not to the residents of Fairfax, Arlington, Prince William, or Alexandria. The counties are also in very different situations when it comes to COVID-19; Loudoun’s 1,195 COVID cases simply do not compare to the 6,200 cases in Fairfax.

A decision of this magnitude impacts each and every Loudoun County resident. To make such a decision based on incomplete and improperly aggregated data is confusing, misleading, and irresponsible. Will Loudoun open on May 15 or not? At minimum, this issue should have been discussed and debated by the Board of Supervisors.

Loudoun must do better than this. Our residents are looking to us for guidance and information. We are nearly two months into this pandemic. There is simply no good reason for us to lack basic information for our county including the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests, our hospital bed and ICU capacity, and our testing capacity. If we still don’t have that kind of information at our disposal, that is a shameful failure on our part, and one that will cost our residents dearly.

We know the elderly and the sick are the most susceptible to the virus and we need to start following a targeted protection policy. Prolonged shutdowns and our businesses won’t be able to social distance themselves from bankruptcy.

Loudoun’s small businesses still desperately need our help. I have been told that up to 50% of our small businesses may not make it through this crisis. The county’s new Business Interruption Program offered $1.4 million in grant assistance to Loudoun’s rural and small businesses. Over 750 applications flooded in during the first three hours; by the time the three-day signup period had ended, we’d gotten over 1,250 total applications. But with our limited funds, we could only help 201 (16%) of them. In the end, Loudoun was unable to assist 84% of our businesses in need. The Board rejected my amendment to have staff identify additional funds for this program.

The time to act is now. Our small businesses are the backbone of Loudoun’s economy. If we lose them, they will not come back. The equity, blood, sweat and tears that Loudoun’s entrepreneurs dedicated to their business will be lost.

Loudoun County can and should do better for our residents and our business community. At a minimum the Board should 1) collect its own data for the five criteria, 2) immediately dedicate additional funding to the Business Interruption Program. We will likely have revenue at the end of the year. It makes no sense to sit on funding while we watch our business community suffer, and 3) follow Governor Northam’s plan and reopen the County on May 15.

It’s time to get Loudoun working again!

Supervisor Caleb Kershner, Catoctin District Supervisor

Loudoun County Board of Supervisors