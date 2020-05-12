Letter: Steve Wolfson & Sheila Dixon, Step Up Loudoun

Editor: On March 12 everything changed. Almost three hundred Loudoun County middle and high school students were preparing to present at the 2020 Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition when Loudoun County Public Schools closed their doors in reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Seventy teams were actively getting ready to interact with over 40 community leaders judges on such topics as tutoring students, wheelchair-friendly playgrounds, environmental and mental health issues and many others that affect our teenagers as they grow up in our community.

Every year since 2005, Loudoun Youth, Inc. has been taking the pulse of our teen population to stay abreast of issues that are important to them. And, every year our youth have responded. Many teams continue on their missions long after the competition, including NEST Nurtures, PASTA, We’re All Human and Saving Loudoun’s Littles to name a few.

In this time of distance learning, the Step Up competition had to adapt as well. Teams were encouraged to create video presentations, while practicing social distancing and following all CDC and government recommendations. Fortunately, there are many software applications that allowed students to easily create their videos, each team member in the confines of their own home, which they uploaded to a private YouTube channel. Judges were enlisted, and from the security of their homes or offices, viewed the videos and judged the event on electronic scorecards, just as if they were all in the room together.

A Zoom conference was created for the top 10 teams to present their videos to a panel of 10 community leaders, with the opportunity to answer questions and get feedback for their work. All done in a virtual platform, but surprisingly similar to events of the past.

And the teams delivered.

Congratulations to all our student participants. The top three winners were: Clean Nails Everybody Everywhere, Posture Exercise & Nutrition for Kids and Life Skills Education. The remaining top 10 teams (in alphabetical order) included: 90 Beats per Second, Dancing for Happiness and Healthiness, EHK Tutoring Group, Generating Electricity By Walking, HydroLution, Seneration and Wheelchair Accessible Slide. All teams received cash prizes due to the generosity of our longtime sponsor the YouthQuest Foundation. Videos can be viewed across our social media platforms and on our Facebook page, Loudoun Youth Inc., in ourSpotlight Segments.

To all the teams that participated: A job well done and we hope to see you again next year.

Steve Wolfson, Executive Director

Loudoun Youth, Inc.

Sheila Dixon, Program Coordinator

Step Up Loudoun Youth Competition