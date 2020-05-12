Meatheads Offer Contact-Free Grocery Delivery

For some, leaving the house to shop for groceries is not an option. For a couple gym buffs, it’s their job.

Tom Hunt and Eddy Ndandula started the Meatheads Grocery Delivery Service about a month ago in response to a drop off in their income and their desire to help the community in a time of need. The service sees customers place orders for the men, who have been workout buddies for years, to shop for the groceries, bring them to customers’ driveways and disinfect them before dropping them on their doorsteps.

Customers in Loudoun, Prince William and Fairfax counties can order groceries on the Meatheads website, mhgrocery.com. From there, Hunt and Ndandula receive an email with the grocery list and individually set out to purchase the items at a grocery store they choose, but can also be decided by the customer.

Once they purchase the groceries, they head to the customer’s house and set up a table out front, where they thoroughly disinfect all items before repackaging them in a sanitized box and leaving them on the customer’s front porch. Ndandula said they go through about four containers of disinfectant wipes in a week and get their boxes from Virginia ABC stores and furniture stores.

The duo’s idea for the service was prompted as a way to generate income, since the supply chain in Hunt’s exercise manufacturing business had been “completely wrecked,” and fewer people wanted Ndandula in their homes to continue his home remodeling service. They also had another reason—to raise money for the food bank at Grace Covenant Church and Cornerstone Chapel, which, Hunt said, is in great need of donations during this time.

“That’s where our idea was founded on,” Ndandula said. “The bigger vision here is ‘we want to serve the community.’”

For orders less than $200, the duo charges a $39 sanitization fee, which customers pay with cash in an envelope on their doorsteps or via Paypal. For orders of more than $200, they charge a $49 fee. And for orders exceeding $400, they charge 15 percent on top of the receipt. Ten percent of those service charges is donated to the food banks.

Customers can also tip, which will additionally be donated to the food bank.

“People have been very generous,” hunt said.

Asked about what they’ll do with the business once the coronavirus crisis is over, Hunt and Ndandula said they were unsure.

Hunt said people being wary of the coronavirus might become the new normal, which would mean Meatheads Grocery Delivery Service would continue its services as is.

But even if most people begin to loosen their social distancing practices and shop for their own groceries, Ndandula said that would mean Meatheads would continue on as a regular grocery delivery business that goes the extra mile.

“We’re definitely here to stay,” he said.

Meatheads Grocery Delivery Service COO Eddy Ndandula reaches for another disinfectant wipe to finish sanitizing a grocery order for a Leesburg customer. [Patrick Szabo/Loudoun Now]