Middleburg Utility Customers Should Expect $200 Credit this Month

Middleburg utility customers should expect to see a $200 credit on their bills in mid-May.

The credit, which will cover the March and April billing period, has been applied to all accounts, meaning some customers might have a zero balance while others might have payments due if their bills exceed $200. Those who can pay their bills in the full amount are encouraged to do so—since those payments will be used to help other residents in need.

For more information, contact Town Treasurer Julie Rivard at 540-687-5152 or jrivard@middleburgva.gov.