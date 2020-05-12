Northam Allows for Delayed NOVA Reopening; Some Loudoun Supervisors Disagree

Gov. Ralph Northam will allow Northern Virginia localities including Loudoun to delay a cautious reopening of businesses until as late as May 29, while the rest of Virginia prepares to begin that reopening on Friday.

Northam’s phase one of “Forward Virginia” would still look a lot like the current restrictions on businesses and social gatherings. Businesses like salons and barbershops would be open only by appointment. Restaurants, breweries and wineries would be allowed to welcome back customers, but only outside, only at half of their normal outdoors capacity, and with six-foot distancing enforced. Fitness centers can reopen, but like restaurants, only outside.

But Northam has also said localities may enforce even stricter rules, and on Tuesday announced he will allow leaders from those regions to formally request to remain in “Phase Zero,” the current regime of enforced social distancing and business closures.

That followed letters over the weekend from elected leaders and health officials warning Northam that the region is not ready to reopen. Unlike the state at large, they wrote, Northern Virginia has not yet seen 14 days of slowing hospitalizations, and has not yet been able to set up infrastructure for contact tracing and supplying personal protective equipment to everyone who needs it, specifically outpatient facilities, long-term care facilities and first responders.

The region as a whole, the state’s most densely-populated area, has also felt the impact of the virus most strongly. According to the state, about 25 percent of COVID-19 tests in Northern Virginia come back positive, as opposed to 10 percent in the rest of the state. In the last 24 hours, the region has reported more than 700 new cases, while the rest of the state has reported less than 300, and about 70 percent of the COVID-19-positive cases in Virginia are in Northern Virginia.

“As I have said, it’s important that the Commonwealth as a whole can meet key health metrics before moving into Phase One,” Northam stated. “The Phase One policies are a floor, not a ceiling. While the data show Virginia as a whole is are ready to slowly and deliberately ease some restrictions, it is too soon for Northern Virginia. I support the request from localities in this region to delay implementation of Phase One to protect public health.”

County Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said Loudoun has already made that request with the letters over the weekend.

She said after hearing the advice from state health officials that Northern Virginia is not ready to reopen, “my heart sank.” But, with health officials and medical professionals advising area leaders against reopening, she said, “it just seemed to ridiculous on my part to try to tell five state health directors ‘hey, you’re wrong.’”

She conducted a straw poll of supervisors by email, with six of nine supervisors supporting a delay. As to holding a public vote, Randall said those emails are available via Freedom of Information Act requests.

“If we bring it to the board, I guess we can do that for the purpose of verifying the vote,” Randall said. “I have no trouble with that if people want to do that if the meeting’s on May 19.”

Supervisors will next meet Wednesday for a public hearing and for a business meeting Thursday, May 19.

Despite warnings from health officials, a minority of elected leaders in Loudoun have pushed to reopen Loudoun sooner. Supervisors Caleb A. Kershner (R-Catoctin), Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) and Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg), in emails among county supervisors, opposed sending a letter warning the governor the region is not ready to safely reopen.

In an op-ed sent to Loudoun Now, Kershner pointed out Loudoun seems in far better shape than the rest of the region. Loudoun has seen a lower rate of confirmed cases and a lower death rate than both Northern Virginia and the state at large.

“In spite of all this, and over the strong objections of three Supervisors (including mine), and without Board debate or public input, Loudoun County Chair Randall joined with Fairfax, Prince William, Arlington, and the City of Alexandria leaders in a letter to the Governor, publicly opposing his initial guidance to begin Phase 1 of reopening Northern Virginia on the grounds that we had not met the five criteria that his plan set out,” Kershner wrote. “And apparently, the Governor listened.”

“We all know who the folks are that are the ones most vulnerable, and these people are those with co-morbidities or some other health complications and the elderly,” Kerhsner said in a subsequent interview. “And it seems to me that the bulk of our workforce would not include those people.”

He said he has been warned by people in the county’s Department of Economic Development that if the shutdown were to extend even further into June, Loudoun could lose up to half of its small businesses.

That is double what Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer told the county finance committee that night and in a brief interview. He said based on his department’s outreach to businesses, there’s a possibility of losing up to a quarter of small businesses—but also noted there are many factors to that, and that the county had saved dozens of businesses with its Business Interruption Fund grants, according to those businesses’ feedback.

“The reality is that this is a huge shift in the market, and it’s going to take some time to sort out how we get to the other end of this, and who’s going to make it and who’s not going to make it,” Rizer said. “We’re optimistic that we can help as many as we can, but I think we have to be realistic that there are going to be businesses that are not going to make it.”

Kershner also urged targeted protections for the elderly, who have been the ones who most often have died from the virus. He suggested limiting visits to long-term care facilities and retirement communities, and checking everyone who comes in for symptoms of illness.

Long-term care and retirement communities have already been doing that for weeks or months—and have also been named as one of the areas where supplies of personal protective equipment have been short. Despite the lockdown and proactive measures by those facilities, Loudoun’s retirement communities have seen lives lost to the virus.

And he largely dismissed any concern about travel across the region, since the rest of the region is likely to remain closed.

“I guess you could ask the question in the opposite direction—are we concerned about people coming from Fairfax,” Kershner said. “Well, sure, but I don’t think that happens nearly as much.”

In a Facebook post, Buffington wrote “such an impactful decision should have included public input and a public vote by the Board Supervisors, but it was clear that time was of the essence and any request needed to be sent yesterday, so Board members weighed in via email.”

“While I respect the opinions of my colleagues who supported the request for further delay, I had to support the many residents of my District who are unemployed with mounting bills and a need to keep a roof over their head and food on their family’s table; and the many business owners of my District who’ve suffered unprecedented losses, laid off most if not all of their employees, have incurred massive debt, exhausted every available resource, and are counting on at least some sort of immediate phased reopening if they are to have any chance of saving their businesses from permanent closure,” Buffington wrote.

And while he acknowledged “obviously a continued closure would be safer,” he wrote “our way of life is dependent upon a working economy.”

Public health officials have said social distancing has worked to “flatten the curve,” preventing hospitals from being overrun—and urged people to keep practicing that. There is still much unknown about the virus’ spread, and without widespread testing, that includes how many people are actually infected and are spreading the virus without knowing it.

In his newsletter, Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles) said in his discussions with County Administrator Tim Hemstreet, they agreed that waiting until the county meets the criteria around infections, testing, PPE and other metrics before moving to phase one will ultimately mean business gets back to normal more quickly.

And he warned that when businesses reopen, they will also begin consuming PPE, exacerbating the existing shortage for long-term care facilities, private doctor’s offices and so on.

He warned against reopening Loudoun businesses during what appears to be the peak of COVID-19 infections.

“To be clear—the risk of getting COVID-19 in Loudoun County is higher right now than it ever has been,” he wrote. And he resisted dismissing COVID-19 as a problem for the elderly and the infirm.

“The fact is that many of our own loved ones are in this category and we owe it to them to make sure they are taken care of,” Letourneau wrote. “It is also not entirely true; even in Loudoun County we have had perfectly healthy, younger people get very sick from this virus. While thankfully we have not had any fatalities of those under 50, getting seriously ill and being hospitalized has long lasting implications that shouldn’t be brushed aside.”

He also lamented the political reactions to the public health crisis. Letourneau, a Republican, pointed out that the elected officials who signed the letter to Northam, with which he agreed, are Democrats.

“Unfortunately, the reaction to this issue has largely fallen on partisan lines. But it shouldn’t,” Letourneau wrote. “The Health Directors and the Chief Administrative Officers are not the least bit political. The [Chief Administrative Officers] are also dealing with the financial implications of COVID-19 including revenue losses from businesses, so they are extremely sensitive to that issue. Agree or disagree, the data is there, and I really wish everything wasn’t viewed through a partisan framework.”

This story was updated Tuesday, May 12 at 6:25 p.m with comment from Department of Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer.