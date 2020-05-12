Roca Joins Farm Credit in Leesburg

Farm Credit of the Virginias has named Nicole Roca as a loan officer position at its Leesburg branch.

Roca joins the organization with experience in the financial industry, as well as applied agricultural management skills, specializing in pasture health, livestock, and produce. The longtime Leesburg area resident studied arts and English at George Mason University and Marymount College and received a certificate in Organic Dirt Farming from the University of Louisville.

Roca maintains a diverse agricultural background, from her long-time hobby and passion for horses, to a 12-year run on her own 40-acre dirt farm in central Kentucky, where she practiced alternative pasture management methods that encouraged strong soil health and sustainability. Additionally, she has experience maintaining a small-scale fruit orchard and vegetable garden.

Roca has been involved in dog and equine-focused groups including the Pony Club, USET, Loudoun Hunt Club, Sweet Briar Friends of Riding, Friend of Woodford Hunt, Friend of Snickersville Hunt, 4H Dog Club Leader and The North American Versatile Hunting Dog Association as well as service-focused clubs such as Veterans Outreach/VA War Memorial, Virginia Tech Pylon Society and Circles RVA, and agriculturally-focused groups including Tricycle Urban Gardens.

“I am bringing with me both the love of growing and the absolute respect for the people who make it their life,” she stated. “I am fascinated by how things grow, how nature responds and how we can work with nature instead of against it. I look forward to bringing my background in lending and practical life experience working pasture, livestock and produce.”

Learn more atfarmcreditofvirginias.com.