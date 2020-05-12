Sterling Man Accused of Beating Puppy

A Sterling man is facing a charge of animal cruelty after allegedly beating a puppy earlier this month.

On May 4, Loudoun County Animal Services received a call reporting a husky-type puppy being beaten with a chain leash.

Animal Services officers investigated the allegation to find that it had occurred while the dog was in the care of a relative of the owner. The dog was removed from the premises and taken to a veterinarian for treatment. He did not sustain lasting serious injury, and was released to his owner the same day.

After authorities viewed video footage of the incident, an arrest warrant was issued for the dog owner’s relative, 49-year-old Vinh Dang. Animal Services officers and Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Dang on May 9.

Dang was released on a $2,500 bond, with the stipulation that he have no contact with any companion animals. He is scheduled to return to court in August to face a misdemeanor charge of animal cruelty. If convicted, he faces a maximum penalty of up to a $2,500 fine per count and one year in jail.

Anyone who wishes to report an animal-related concern is encouraged to contact Loudoun County Animals Services by calling 703-777-0406 or emailing animals@loudoun.gov.