Letter: Susan Platt, Leesburg

Editor: Wearing a mask to prevent community spread of covd-19 should be everyone’s responsibility.

First let me say, I don’t like wearing a mask. It’s uncomfortable, my glasses fog up, and people have a hard time hearing me. I am over 60, with no pre-existing conditions and I wear a mask to prevent community spread of COVID-19 when I go out to the grocery store, pharmacy or other necessary trip. I also wear a mask to prevent my husband from catching the virus from me.So far, in ZIP codes 20175 and 20176 there have been 257 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

I don’t wear a mask because I’m a Democrat. I don’t wear a mask because I think I will get sick. I don’t wear a mask so I don’t have to wear lipstick! I wear a mask because our top doctors and scientists tell us it is the smart thing to do if we want to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and get back to business quicker.

I really don’t understand why our elected leaders—when out in —are not wearing masks. We elect these folks to lead us. We elect them to set an example of what a responsible citizen should be doing. We elect them to help make our communities safer.We elect them to help us prosper. And, most of all, we trust them to do the right thing.

When our leaders ask us to do our part to slow the spread, why aren’t they setting the example? Do they think they won’t get it?Do they think they will look silly? Do they think their glasses with fog up? Do they think they are immune?Do they think they are exempt?

I ask everyone no matter their age, sex, political affiliation to do the responsible thing and wear a mask when in public.If not for yourself, do it for your loved ones to protect them.And maybe then, we can return to our new normal.

Susan Platt, Leesburg