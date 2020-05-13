School Board Holds Class Rank Policy, Last Day of School Unchanged

The School Board voted Tuesday not to add two more hot-button times to the wave of changes already experienced by students, parents and teachers over the past two months.

Classes will end on June 10, as previously scheduled, and the district will continue to compile class rankings, for now.

Over the past week, School Board members had been gathering input on options to end the school year a few days early, on Friday, June 5 rather than continuing until the following Wednesday, and on whether to end the process of ranking students with their class peers.

Most said the overwhelming response was: Please, no more changes.

Compiling class ranking is complicated this year because of the school closer and the policy not required fourth-period grades. The rankings already have been reported to colleges for this year’s graduating class, but they remain important for rising seniors. School board members agreed it was worth having a discussion of the ranking system, as members and administers raised concerns about the pressure it puts on some students and questioned whether it helps or hurts even top performing students as they apply to colleges and seek scholarships. But those talks aren’t likely to begin immediately, and any changes are expected to be applied to an incoming freshman class in the future.

While that decision was unanimous, the question of whether to end school early sparked debate.

The majority of board members said they didn’t want to create more uncertainty for students or parents wrestling with an unprecedented school year. Also, they wanted to provide students with as much instruction as possible, acknowledging that the hastily created distance learning program is likely to leave many behind when they start the next school year. Those board members also noted that there is nothing to prevent students from ending their online classes, as there is not penalty for nonparticipation.

“We are setting our children back significantly. Weneed to provide as much learning as we can,” Jeff Morse (Dulles) said. “Every day that you get to learn is a day that we owe you.”

“My priorities are with the students and giving them every learning opportunity,” Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) said.

DeniseCorbo (At Large) and Beth Barts (Leesburg) supported ending classes a few days early, to allow the staff more time to wrap up their year end work.

Corbo, a former teacher, wanted to give teachers more time to pack up their classrooms, since most haven’t been able to return to their school buildings since early March. She said boxing up classroom materials generally takes weeks and typically begins well before June.

Under the schedule, the last day of class for seniors will be June. 4.

Administrators are developing procedures that will allow students to pick up their remaining personal items and drop off books and uniforms, starting as early as next week.