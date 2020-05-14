Businesses Face Uncertainties on Reopening

B Chord Brewing owner and brewer Marty Dougherty had mapped out a plan for a May 15 reopening, following a two-month closure of his Round Hill area tasting room. The 66-acre farm brewery, with 20 acres of mowed lawn, allowed for ample space to spread out the brewery’s picnic tables to accommodate social distancing and maintain the 50-percent outdoor dining capacity that was to be allowed with the start of phase one of the state’s reopening in the COVID-19 pandemic.

But those plans are on ice.

Following Gov. Ralph Northam’s announcement last week that the state could enter phase one of its recovery plan May 15, word came over the weekend that local leaders objected to that plan. Loudoun Chairwoman Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large), along with other Northern Virginia elected leaders, signed a letter objecting to the May 15 date, citing statistics they said do not support the decision to begin reopening certain businesses. In “phase one” of Northam’s “Forward Virginia” plan, salons, restaurants with outdoor seating or carryout only, and places of worship, would have been able to reopen with capacity limitations and social distancing protocols followed. Tuesday morning, Northam allowed localities to push that date back to Friday, May 29.

“This Friday was going to represent baby steps,” Dougherty said. “That was the first step in trying to figure out how to do this. Now they’ve delayed that.”

Dougherty said he believed his business could go above and beyond in meeting health and safety regulations.

“We spend a serious amount of time sanitizing and cleaning all the time. Bacteria and germs are the enemy of beer,” he said. “The other thing that is unique for the farm is we have a ton of outdoor space. People need fresh air. If we don’t start to take care of some of those needs people are going to say, ‘I’m done’.”

B Chord had mapped out paths to and from restrooms so customers would not interact with one another, as well as plans to sanitize between each use; and were going to convert its already running contactless curbside beer pickup into an ordering system for the brewery. Guests would need a reservation to come to the brewery. But now, Dougherty and his staff will have at least two more weeks to mull those plans.

Nils Schnibbe also was raring to go to start to partially reopen his three restaurants, More Better in Round Hill, and SideBar and 14 Loudoun in Leesburg. More Better and SideBar have provided curbside pickup and delivery service since restaurant dining rooms were ordered closed in March, while 14 Loudoun has remained closed.

Schnibbe had planned to convert 14 Loudoun, a nightlife hotspot and bar scene, into more of a sit-down dining establishment for the time being. His other two restaurants would have used their large outdoor patio seating areas to accommodate guests. Each establishment, he estimated, would have been able to accommodate 30 to 50 guests at a time while maintaining proper protocols.

The delay is frustrating, he said.

“We got everything ready. We cleaned the patios, cleaned everything. Everything was ready. We got the staff lined up, they were happy to come back. Now, we have to tell them they might not come back,” for a while, Schnibbe said.

While he said he understands leaders wanting to tread cautiously on reopening, he said the back-and-forth on a reopening date only adds to a stressful time for business owners. There’s been limited financial help from state and local governments and bills are still due, only adding to more sleepless nights, Schnibbe said.

“It was a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said of the announced May 15 reopening date. “I was very happy when I heard that. And then all of a sudden it’s a no. Yeah, it hurts.”

But not everyone was upset by the change in course.

Sunset Hills vineyard owner Diane Canney supports the decision to delay reopening. While her winery also has ample outdoor area and plenty of room to safely space out tables, she is concerned about getting enough supplies to keep things sanitized and protect her workers. Plus, she worries that a push to reopen too quickly will have dire consequences, here and nationally.

While supporting the delay a few more weeks, Canney has plans in mind to manage visitors when it’s time to welcome them back. Those include advance appointments, with small groups assigned a specific time window when they can enjoy their tastings.

And Nia Brown, who rents a suite at Salon Plaza in Sterling to run her Magnificent Mane business, had no plans on reopening on May 15, even when the date was announced.

“I just feel like May 15 is a little bit too soon, so I want to wait a couple of weeks. We have to buy so much in order to open and everything is sold out,” she said.

Brown pointed to barbicide, a disinfectant used in hair salons, and said it is hard to find now. She’s scoured online groups of hair stylists globally and many that are not associated with large chains are not able to find the products they need to reopen. She plans to reopen June 1.

Salon Allure, with locations in Ashburn, Purcellville and Lovettsville, received a slew of online appointment requests when Northam announced the May 15 reopening date. Angie Ingram, salon coordinator, said many clients have been understanding about the possible delay, and also inquisitive about the salon’s cleaning and disinfecting practices. Ingram said the salon had planned to place limits on the number of clients in the salon at a given time and ensure they were properly spaced out. Plexiglass was also installed at front desks to create a barrier between staff and clients.

“We are definitely on par with keeping everyone safe,” she said.

Ingram added that she really feels for the clients still having to report to work and not being able to keep up with their preferred grooming standards.

Dougherty said he does not think he and many other business owners can play the waiting game much longer, and wishes the elected government leaders would take a more collaborative approach with business owners in considering reopening. He said he will run out of the Paycheck Protection Program funds the government awarded him within the next four weeks, and has an appropriate analogy for the time.

“My business is in the intensive care unit of the hospital,” he said. “We’ve long gotten past checking into the emergency room. And right now, I can’t get the doctors to tell me what’s wrong and what has to happen to get out of intensive care. They talk in lingo and they talk behind closed doors. There’s no discussions, there’s no context. And so that’s kind of like where we’re at with this. We’re in intensive care, we’re dying, we know we’re going to die if we don’t get out of intensive care soon.”