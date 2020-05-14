School Worker Pay Extended to June 30

The School Board on Tuesday voted unanimously to continue paying its hourly employees who have been unable to work since buildings were closed in March in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Under the action, the district also will continue paying hourly employees who are called to work at a double-time rate.

The district adopted the pay policies starting when classes were canceled March 12 and the board previously extended the policy through May 23. This week’s action extends the payments through the end of the fiscal year June. 30. The additional cost of the replacement income is projected at $1.5 million and $4.1 million for the emergency pay.

The School Board also is looking at providing one-time stipends of up to $1,000 per month to non-supervisory salaried employees who have been called in to work during the emergency. That issue is expected to be decided at the board’s April 26 meeting.