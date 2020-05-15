Betty Sisk 1930-2020

Betty Sisk, age 89, died at her home in Leesburg on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, from complications related to vascular dementia.

Betty was born on October 20, 1930, in Leesburg alongside two sisters and three brothers, all deceased. Both her parents, Mary and Paul Wright, had relocated from the Lovettsville area to Leesburg during the 1920s.

Betty lived and worked in Leesburg her entire life.

In 1948 she married Calvin Sisk, a native of Lincoln, and they welcomed two boys, Terry and Mike, their household. They resided on a farmhouse on what is now an estate community known as Shenstone Farm at Clark’s Gap, then relocated to the Prospect Hills community in downtown Leesburg.

As an adult she worked for only one employer, C&P Telephone Company, first as a switchboard operator, then as a decades-long member of the field engineer’s office, for which she completed technical training at Virginia Tech satellite campuses. At the conclusion of a 42-year tenure, she retired from C&P in December, 1992.

Betty and Calvin were avid golfers and active participants in the country club lifestyle, making frequent trips to renowned golf resorts from South Carolina to Florida. Both were civic-minded and held leadership positions in the Leesburg Lions and Lioness clubs. As well, Betty joined her mother as a member of the Rebeka Lodge. For many decades Betty worked as a volunteer for Loudoun Hospital while also serving on the Ladies Board.

In August, 1981, her son Mike perished in an automobile accident, and in 1993 her husband and mother died within weeks of each other, both from cancer. Later that year she suffered a major stroke, from which she achieved a full recovery.

Thereafter Betty became a frequent traveler, sharpening her formidable shopping skills to world-class status. Many of her travels were associated with accompanying her son Terry on his international career as a performing musician. The comfort of spending winters in Fort Lauderdale came to an end as subsequent strokes limited her range and physical abilities. In 2014 her son relocated to Leesburg to oversee her care.

On May 5, 2020, Betty passed away peacefully at home. A memorial service will be held at a future date.