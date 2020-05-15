Hemby Awarded Phi Kappa Phi Medallion

Abigail Hemby, a 2016 graduate of LoudounValley High School, was named the2020 Virginia TechCollege of Agricultureand Life SciencesPhi Kappa Phi Medallion Awardwinner.

She was one of seven recipients within theuniversitytoreceive the prestigious award, as each college selectsone individualto recognize his or her academic achievements andcommitment toservice.

Before her senior yearatLoudoun Valley High School,she attended the Virginia Governor’s School for Agriculture and developed a love for agriculture, andthencontinued pursing it during her senior year by attendingCSMonroe Technology Center and studied Environmental Plant Sciences. At Virginia Tech, she majored in agricultural sciences and minored in civic agriculture and food systems, leadership and social changeand horticulture. She was also involved inCollegiateYoung Farmers, Collegiate 4-H,theInspiring Women in Life-long Leadership Cohort, a College of Agriculture Peer Mentor, and worked for the Office for Learning Partnerships, her Department Office,and served as a Governor’s School leader.