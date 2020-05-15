Letter: Charlotte McConnell, Sterling

Editor: I canceled my gym membership. I’ve had a membership for close to four years. We had planned a pool party for my son’s 5th birthday on March 14 at our gym. On March 13, the day after LCPS closed, we decided to postpone the party until April 26. My oldest son’s birthday is April 28, so we figured one pool party with two birthday boys. I remember the gym manager saying, “Goodness gracious, I hope this is over by then!” Obviously, that party was canceled.

I canceled my gym membership because gym might be opening at the end of the month. I do not feel comfortable working out, even outside, if other people are also working out in the vicinity. I canceled my membership to send the message that I am not confident in re-opening Loudoun County. The only place I will be dining al fresco is my own backyard.

There is a lot of discussion about when Loudoun should re-open. But I have seen very little from the perspective of consumers. If businesses open and customers feel unsafe patronizing those establishments, the businesses will have all the overhead of being open with none of the profit.

SupervisorKershner wrote a letter to the editorobjecting to the delay in re-opening Northern Virginia. DelegateDave LaRock wroteone saying Randall’s support of the delay is politically motivated. If by politically motivated you mean prioritizing human life and relying on science to determine when to reopen, sure.

During difficult times like these you can really see what people prioritize. Kershner is prioritizing businesses over human life. LaRock seems to forget that some of the “Trump-hating Democrat buddies from northern Virginia” are also small business owners and some of them are “desperate for relief” but not at the cost of human life. LaRock wants to sow division and discord.

Kershner states in his own LTE that Northern Virginia has not met the five criteria for reopening that Northam provided. He also states the “first flaw is the lack of data” and I agree with him. There is a lack of information regarding COVID-19 testing and reporting since Virginia is “blending the results of two different types of coronavirus test in order to report a more favorable result to the public. This harms the integrity of the data they use to make decisions, reassure residents, and justify reopening their economies.”

Loudoun should be collecting its own data about testing and providing that information to the public. This should include information about what percentage of the population has been tested. We also need to report antibody tests and viral tests separately. We do not have the ability to provide widespread testing at this time. As of April 30th, Virginia had tested 0.94% of the population and Loudoun had tested 0.8% of the population.

On May 11, it wasreportedthat there were five new COVID-19 cases in Wuhan, China. “All of the latest cases were previously classified as asymptomatic – meaning they tested positive for the virus but were not exhibiting clinical signs such as a cough or fever.” Wuhan is working to test their entire community of 11 million people. Is Loudoun planning to test our entire population of 400,000?

Hardest hit are the many senior living facilities in Loudoun. Sadly, Tribute at One Loudoun has had nine deaths. As of May 12, they had 21 positive cases among their residents. “The majority of residents currently with the virus are asymptomatic.” This is a population that has been isolated, yet cases continue to rise. I think this shows that it is not safe to re-open until we can provide widespread testing and have contact tracers.

Charlotte McConnell, Sterling