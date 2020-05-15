Middleburg Council Releases Staff Salary Increases

After a month of uncertainty, Middleburg town staffers will get the pay increases they’ve been waiting on.

The Town Council on Thursday night voted unanimously to authorize Town Manager Danny Davis to implement 3-percent salary increases for all staff members and merit increases for high-performing staffers. The council a month ago voted to freeze those pay increases in response to an expected reduction in revenue as a result of the coronavirus crisis. Those salary increases will cost the town about $58,000.

The town is able to move forward with the pay raises because it expects to end the current fiscal year with a “slight surplus” in the General Fund, according to a staff report.

On April 9, the council voted to adopt the town’s $5.66 million Fiscal Year 2021 budget with a $624,000 spending freeze to account for an expected loss of revenue from the business license, occupancy and the meals taxes in the first few months of the next fiscal year. In addition to striking salary increases for the time being, the freeze also cut funding from the town’s marketing and event management efforts and stalled the new town hall project for the entirety of the next fiscal year.

Middleburg isn’t the only Loudoun jurisdiction to have placed a hold on staff salary increases in response to decreased revenue stemming from the pandemic. The Town of Leesburg’s planned 3-percent salary increases are also frozen.

Meanwhile, salary and merit increases also are moving forward in the towns of Hamilton, Lovettsville and Round Hill. In Purcellville, Town Manager David Mekarski has proposed the Town Council adopt an amended Fiscal Year 2021 budget that includes a reduction in salary increases from 3 to 1.5 percent.

The county government’s planned 3.5-percent staff salary increases have been placed on hold until approval by the Board of Supervisors. The county School Board also is looking to freeze salaries at FY 2020 levels until money being held in reserve by the state and county because of the economic uncertainty is released.