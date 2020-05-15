Rev. Daniel Webster Jett, 77

Rev. Daniel Webster Jett, age 77, of Haymarket, VA, formerly of Front Royal, VA, departed this life On April 30, 2020 at Inova Fairfax Hospital.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Angela Thompson Jett, four sons, Anthony, Raymond , Michael , and Otto (Rhonda); god daughter , Marquita , siblings, Louise Jett , Rebecca Ford, Walter Jett (Ruby) and Cora Hartridge ; seven grandchildren, Brittany Pugh, Brandon English, Erica Jett, Rickitta Armstrong, Shaniece Jett, Mercedes and Devuante Armstrong; nine great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

Funeral services were held on Saturday May 09, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Lyles Funeral Chapel, 630 South 20th Street, Purcellville, VA 20132. Rev. Tony Smith, Officiating. Interment: Private.

Arrangements by Lyles Funeral Service