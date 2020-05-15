Susan J. Rokus, 1946-2020

Known for her fun-loving nature, smile, and her kind and compassionate spirit, Susan Jane Rokus, age 73, of Hamilton, VA, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born on October 2, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Edward A. and Edith Chicarilli Rokus of Mildred, PA.

She is survived by her cousins:Jennifer Rokus Heath of Charlotte, NC, Lori Rokus of Fairfax, VA, Judy Musheno of Williamsport, PA, Sandra Ferguson of Sarasota, FL, Marlene Kakretz and husband Karl Kakretz of Simpsonville, SC, and Dr. Zeno N. Chicarilli and Maureen Corcoran of Guilford, CT. She graduated from Sullivan County High School, and subsequently from Salem University with a bachelor’s degree in education.

Upon graduation in 1968 and for decades thereafter, Susan taught in Loudoun County Public Schools primarily as a first grade teacher. Susan influenced many children’s lives teaching at several elementary schools beginning at Round Hill Elementary and including the original Arcola Elementary school as well as Little River.

After retiring, Susan returned to her passion of teaching as a reading tutor at both Liberty and Pinebrook Elementary schools. She was a talented and gifted educator. She not only taught countless children how to read, but she also used that opportunity to instill manners and integrity. She was an active member of Alpha Delta Kappa, an international honorary organization for women educators. In memoriam, ADK has set up a grant to be named the Susan J. Rokus Memorial Grant for teachers in the Dulles area to promote reading in their classroom environments. At the 20thanniversary celebration for Little River Elementary in 2019, Susan was honored as one of the core educational leaders chosen to help open the school. School board member Jeff Morse wrote in her memory: “Her service has been so broad and expansive, serving multiple generations of Loudoun students. A teacher to many, a tutor to some, but a friend to the entire community. Susan’s legacy will continue for generations to come.”

Susan was a long time Loudouner and had a real love for everything in what she referred to as the “Emerald County.”In addition to her passion for teaching, Susan immensely enjoyed tennis and shopping.She will be remembered by her many friends and family as an admirer of beautiful things from fashion, finery, and flowers to automobiles. She enjoyed going to tea with her friends andequestrian events in Western Loudoun County.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church at a later date. Arrangements will be announced when available.

