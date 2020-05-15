Youngest Loudoun Students Also to Get Tablets

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, every Loudoun County Public Schools student will be equipped with a Chromebook when the next school year begins in the fall.

The School Board on Tuesday approved a $5.8 million plan to purchase the devices for students in kindergarten, first grade and second grade. Following a major Chromebook purchase in March to complete a long-planned roll out to the higher grades, these 18,164 students are the only ones who do not have district-provided devices.

The action followed a survey of parents and teachers that showed strong support of the purchases.

In their approval, School Board members said the devises should be only used at those grade levels if distance learning continues next fall. If schools are able to return to normal classroom operations, many of the devices would be redeployed in other ways through the district, staff members said.

Administrators are developing three plans for school operations in the fall: open as normal with students returning to the classroom; open with social distancing requirements that would limit the numbers of students in schools at one time; and continuing with distance learning programs that have students and teachers meeting virtually from their homes.