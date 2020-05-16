James Robert Hummer, 72

James Robert (Bob) Hummer went to be with The Lord on May 5th, 2020. He was 72 years old.

Bob is survived by his oldest favorite daughter, Amanda and her husband Marcus and their children Justin (13), Dominic (13) & Sadie (10) and his youngest favorite daughter Stephanie and her husband John and their children Johnny (9), Ronan (7) and Gavin (5).

Bob was born and raised in Loudoun on a dairy farm as the youngest of 7 siblings – Walter, Thomas, Mary Gus, Ernestine, Elizabeth and William – and countless cousins, nephews and nieces. His parents, Aubrey and Grace are waiting to welcome him in heaven along with his sister Mary Gus. He has resided in Warrenton, which he loved, for the past 20 years.

Bob was a BMW, basketball, all things JMU and music (Motown, Rock N Roll & Country specifically) loving guy with more friends than we could count. They have all been there for him through the many struggles with his health over the past few years. He was as stubborn as they come and certainly wasn’t perfect, but he was ours. We will choose to remember him as an always dapperly dressed, very handsome guy with a Tanqueray Gin on the rocks – two onions – in hand. We will miss watching the rain from his front porch together which was one of his favorite pastimes. We will keep his traditions of twilight polo and Gold Cup horse races with our families and will raise a glass of red wine to him each time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

