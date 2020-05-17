Adrien-Lee C. Allen, 1958-2020

Adrien-Lee C. Allen, age 61, of Leesburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, at her home in Leesburg, VA.

Born November 15, 1958, she was the daughter of the late William and Consuelo (Delacorte) Carson.

Referred by many as a horse whisperer, Adrien spent her life working with horses in all capacities. From eventing, to cattle drives, to racing Thoroughbreds, to teaching children how to ride, she truly was capable of anything. Adrien was a light, and a guide, to many people in Loudoun County and surrounding areas. Her equine legacy, and never-met-a-stranger demeanor, will not soon be forgotten.

She is survived by her mother Consuelo Carson, McLean, VA; daughter Melanie L. Allen of Pagosa Springs, CO; son Clifford Allen, Leesburg, VA; and partner Bobby Martin.

A Celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family requests in lieu of flowers that donations be made to: Retired Racehorse Project, or an Off-The-Track Thoroughbred rehabilitation fund of your choosing.

Condolences may be expressed to Consuelo Carson at 1309 Selwyn Drive, McLean, VA 22101.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.loudounfuneralchapel.com