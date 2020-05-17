Teens Charged in Vape Pod Robbery

Two teens have been charged in connection with a Thursday afternoon robbery involving vape pods in Lansdowne.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Kipheart Drive and Riverside Parkway around 2:45 p.m. on May 14 after a resident reported seeing three teenagers in an altercation in his backyard.

Deputies were told that on of the subjects had arranged a meeting with the other two to sell the vape pods. The suspects took the vape pods without paying for them. A confrontation ensued and one of the suspects brandished what was later determined to be a replica BB gun.

The gun and other items associated with the incident were later located discarded in the area.

Both teenagers were charged with robbery. The juvenile who displayed the firearm was also charged with brandishing a firearm.