Hamilton, Round Hill Elections Are Tomorrow

Voters in the towns of Hamilton and Round Hill who did not submit absentee ballots in this year’s municipal elections are encouraged to cast their votes at the polls tomorrow.

The May 19 elections in Hamilton will see four candidates vie for three spots on the Town Council. Incumbent Councilman Kenneth Wine is seeking re-election, while newcomers Elizabeth Gaucher and Sofia Kesari seek election to the council for a first time. Former mayor Greg Wilmoth also is seeking election to the council for the first time since his mayoral term ended in 2014. If Kesari wins one of the three spots at the meeting table, she’ll become Loudoun’s youngest council member, at age 20, while replacing the county’s longest-serving council member—John Unger, who has served since 1984. The winning three candidates will serve on the council until June 2024.

Incumbent Councilwoman Catherine Salter also is running for a spot on the Town Council in a special election for a term that will end in June 2022. She is unopposed.

The polling place is the Hamilton Baptist Church, 16 East Colonial Highway.

In Round Hill, five-term Mayor Scott Ramsey is seeking re-election, while incumbent Town Council members Mary Anne Graham and Mike Hummel vie for three spots on the council. That means the third seat will be determined by write-in votes. The winning three candidates will serve on the council until June 2024.

Incumbent Councilwoman Paula James also is running for a spot on the Town Council in a special election for a term that will end in June 2022. She is unopposed.

The polling place at the Round Hill Center, 20 High St..

Read more about all nine candidates at loudounnow.com/may19electionguide.

The polls will be open tomorrow from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In response to the pandemic, social distancing will be in effect with no more than 10 people, including poll workers, allowed in the voting room at one time. Voters entering the polling place are asked to wear face coverings and to leave non-voting family members outside. In both towns, curbside voting will be available by calling the phone number on the sign out front to have a poll worker come out to assist.

For more information, go toloudoun.gov/townelections.