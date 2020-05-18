Hill Tom Market, Sterling Sheetz Close for COVID-19 Disinfecting

The Hill Tom Market in Hillsboro and the Sterling Sheetz have closed for sanitization following notice than an employee at each store tested positive COVID-19.

According to a May 17 statement fromNick Ruffner, Sheetz’s PR manager,a Sheetz employee working at the Sterling location in Dulles Plaza tested positive and was last on site on May 8. That store will close temporarily, during which time all employees will be paid in full.

According to a May 17 statement from Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance, the Hill Tom employee also was last in the market on May 8 and was tested on May 13. The market is now closed for a “deep clean and disinfection.”

Vance stated he has been in communication with the Loudoun County Health Department, which is working with the employee to identify any close contacts who should be notified.

“If you were in Hill Tom during the first week of May, you needn’t be alarmed, but you should take extra care to follow the protocols of social distancing and wearing a face mask when outside your home or in confined spaces with others and, of course, continue frequent hand washing and disinfection of high-touch surfaces,” Vance stated.

The convenience store’s closure comes during a time when less traffic is entering Hillsboro, as the town’s Rt. 9 traffic calming project is underway and has closed the highway through town until mid- to late-June.

The county Health Department does not recommend individuals get tested for COVID-19 if they are feeling healthy. They should contact their physicians if they are experiencing symptoms. To check for symptoms, go to cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/symptoms-testing/symptoms.html.

According to the latest Virginia Department of Health figures, Loudoun has reported 1,486 cases of COVID-19, with 48 deaths. The state has reported 27 cases of the virus in the 20132 ZIP code, where the Hill Tom Market is located, and 75 cases in the 20166 ZIP code, where the Sterling Sheetz is located.