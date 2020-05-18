Letter: Ian Serotkin, Purcellville

Editor: I love Purcellville.My family has made it our home in recent years, and there is no place we would rather be.It is my honor to represent Purcellville and the rest of the Blue Ridge District on the Loudoun County School Board.

Unfortunately, Purcellville has been severely mismanaged for years under the current town leadership, resulting in scandals causing millions of dollars’ worth of lawsuits as well as insolvency in the town’s water and sewer utility fee structures.

It is time for change in Purcellville.I endorse Beverly Chiasson for mayor, and Mary Lynn Hickey and Erin Rayner for Town Council.

Beverly, a Purcellville native, is a straight shooter with twelve years of experience on the Town Council, and she will make a fantastic mayor.Mary Lynn and Erin are both smart, knowledgeable candidates with experience in successfully getting things done for their communities.

Mary Lynn is an executive with the News Literacy Project, a nonprofit offering nonpartisan, independent programs that teach students how to know what to trust in the digital age—something sorely needed in these times!

Erin has been active in Purcellville advocacy for many years, serving as Vice President of the Purcellville Business Association, a board member for Virginia Regional Transit, and is active in Mountain View Elementary School’s PTO.

I am proud to call all three of these women my neighbors and my friends. Please join me in voting for Beverly Chiasson, Mary Lynn Hickey, and Erin Rayner on June 4.

Ian Serotkin, Purcellville