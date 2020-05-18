Rabid Cat Found in Lovettsville

The Loudoun County Department of Animal Services is alerting Lovettsville residents about a rabid cat that was found injured in the 11400 block of Berlin Turnpike.

The domestic short hair, brown tabby-type cat was taken to a veterinary hospital and tested positive for the rabies virus.

Residents in the area who have outside pets, particularly cats and dogs, are urged to ensure their animals are current on their rabies vaccine.

Anyone with questions about the case may call the agency at 703-777-0406.