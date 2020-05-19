Letter: Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg
Editor: I know that we all want to get our local businesses up and running again. Our son has a business that is floundering right now, so we do understand the issue. But we also have to think about public health and well-being. I think that we have to be smart about how we move forward. We need to listen to our health professionals and also follow the guidance we had received from the CDC—two weeks of downward trend.
As senior citizens who have been “hunkering down” since the middle of March, we are very anxious to get out and about, but my wife and I also have underlying health issues and want to make sure that it issafe to do so. So, thanks to the Board of Supervisors for being cautious.I heard a doctor say recently that we are like someone walking on a tight rope.We need to tread very carefully or we will fall off of that tight rope.So, it is a balancing act for sure.If we open too soon, we will take many steps backward and the road to the “new normal” will be even longer and more lives will be lost.
I urge the county supervisors to increase testing as they are doing this week and to act prudently before re-opening.
Thanksagain for voting to stay in our current configuration and listen to science.
Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg
Thank you, Mr. Fasolo. I’m sure that there are many Loudoun citizens other than seniors who feel the same way. When training horses, the old saying is, “The fast way is really the slow way.” By that it means that when you rush, the results are unpredictable, and you will likely have to go back and redo the things that you rushed through. Now is not the time to proceed without a solid plan and a way to watch the metrics. As we start opening stores and shops, hopefully, the county leaders and our health professionals will closely monitor the number of new cases, the hospital admissions, and death rate and if they see an increase in these, quickly back up and close venues before it goes too far to recover quickly. We are living through unusual times, and we need patience to survive.
The “health professionals” have been consistently divided on the best approach and many of them have been consistently wrong in their conclusions.
It is one thing for you and your wife to exercise prudence in light of your circumstances. But to demand that government force everyone else to operate under some ill-considered, onerous restrictions that cannot be proved correct or even helpful is a completely different matter.
Quarantining “at-risk” and sick people is one thing. Locking up healthy people, long after we have demonstrated businesses can take appropriate precautions is completely different.
I voted for sober, rational governance and not a nanny-state who will send armed men to arrest me if I ignore their ill-conceived advice.
Be safe as you choose but allow others the same courtesy.
Which “science” from “health professionals” are we to follow this week Mr. F? The people who told us nothing to worry about? The people who told us it can’t be transmitted person to person? The same people who said wearing a mask does nothing, until they told us we all must before the sky collapsed?
Can you understand why a lot of people are deciding to not live in fear, and have stopped listing to politicians who love their draconian power of the lives of The People?
I get it Mr. F. You’re trying to help out your friends on the worst board of supervisors ever. Understandable. Just as it’s right for you and the misses to take reasonable and educated precautions, as should we all. However, more and more people see the Fool of Richmond, and his political hack supporters on the WBOSE, for the frauds they are. They are quickly descending into “ignore the fools” territory. And when that happens, their very legitimacy comes into question. It can’t happen soon enough.