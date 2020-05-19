Letter: Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg

Editor: I know that we all want to get our local businesses up and running again. Our son has a business that is floundering right now, so we do understand the issue. But we also have to think about public health and well-being. I think that we have to be smart about how we move forward. We need to listen to our health professionals and also follow the guidance we had received from the CDC—two weeks of downward trend.

As senior citizens who have been “hunkering down” since the middle of March, we are very anxious to get out and about, but my wife and I also have underlying health issues and want to make sure that it issafe to do so. So, thanks to the Board of Supervisors for being cautious.I heard a doctor say recently that we are like someone walking on a tight rope.We need to tread very carefully or we will fall off of that tight rope.So, it is a balancing act for sure.If we open too soon, we will take many steps backward and the road to the “new normal” will be even longer and more lives will be lost.

I urge the county supervisors to increase testing as they are doing this week and to act prudently before re-opening.

Thanksagain for voting to stay in our current configuration and listen to science.

Anthony V. Fasolo, Leesburg