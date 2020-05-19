Middleburg Reports Success with Financial Relief Package

The town’s efforts to support residents and businesses during the coronavirus crisis are paying off, according to reports from the town staff.

According to Town Administrator Danny Davis, the March 26 council approval of a $200 credit on utility bills for the town’s nearly 500 utility customers resulted in May bills of $0 for about 290 customers. Of the remaining about 200 customers who received the credit, 75 of them owed less than $100 on their bills. Those bills were sent on May 13 and account for water and sewer use in March and April. The total cost to the town for the program came out to be about $65,000.

The Town Council on March 26 also voted to send 13$20 meal vouchers to all in-town households, for use at participating restaurants. The council last month extended the deadline to use those vouchers until May 31. Davis reported last week that a majority of the vouchers were used at the Middleburg Deli—300 of them. Next in line was Red Bar Sushi, with 243 used there. In all, 2,089 of the 5,577 vouchers had been used as of last week. That initiative cost the town about $112,000.

For more information on the voucher program, go to middleburgva.gov/331/middleburg-take-out.