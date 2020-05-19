The National Appoints Strategic Alliance Officer, New VP of Sales

Building toward the recovery of the learning and development industry post COVID-19, The National Conference Centerhas appointed Chuck Ocheltree to a newly created role as Strategic Alliance Officer.

“As Chief Marketing Officer of The National, Chuck has been highly engaged with our L&D clients and in this new role will lead the recovery plan for supporting and growing the L&D market through his ability to introduce new strategic initiatives addressing the changes and marketplace challenges,” stated Geoff Lawson, NCC’s vice president and general manager.

“Given the current environment and the tremendous changes taking place within our meetings and learning industry, I am excited to highlight the resources and talent of The National and connect with clients valuing in-person learning and development. The coronavirus effectively forced organizations to pivot with swiftness and urgency to digital learning that will be priority in the short term. Moving forward, face-to-face learning interaction will be more highly valued than ever before,” Ocheltree said.

The National has also named Kevin Croke as vice president of sales and marketing.

Kevin Croke

A Johnson & Wales alumni, and hospitality leader with more than two decades of experience, Croke was most recently general manager of the Mayfair at Coconut Grove, FL. Before that, he spent more than 16 years as director of sales and marketing for the Roosevelt Hotel in New York City, where he oversaw all aspects of the sales organization and led the marketing initiatives for the hotel.

“The National is committed to providing the best in class learning environment dedicated to serving and supporting those organizations investing in learning and development,” Lawson said. “Kevin has a proven track record of results in sales leadership and operational excellence. We are confident that his experience and invaluable knowledge will be a great asset to our team.”