Town Elections Post Mixed Turnout Results

The first COVID-era elections in Loudoun drew mixed results on Tuesday, with Round Hill seeing its typical voter turnout fall by half and Hamilton experiencing near record participation.

Following the urging of state and local leaders, both towns reported record numbers of absentee ballots. That was an effort to limit in-person interactions that could spread the coronavirus. Those heading to the polls found election workers safely behind plexiglass, an offer of hand sanitizer, and a pen to mark their ballot and then take home with them.

For the team of five working in Round Hill during the 13-hour voting period, they were almost outnumbered; only eight voters walked through the door.The town had 24 absentee ballots, for a total of 32.

Running unopposed, Mayor Scott Ramsey was elected to serve a sixth two-year term with29votes. Incumbent Vice Mayor Mary Anne Graham was re-elected to serve aninthterm on the council with30 votes. Graham has served for 32 years, although not consecutively. And incumbent Councilman Mike Hummel was re-elected with26votes. This is his first election win, having been appointed to the Town Council in January 2017 to fill a vacancy when Kimberly Fortunato resigned.

Councilwoman Mellissa Hoffman had decided not to run for another term, but she led the write-in ballots with five votes—enough to give her four more years of council service.

Those three council members will serve on the Town Council through June 30, 2024.

A special election also saw incumbent Councilwoman Paula James elected by30 votes to serve out the remainder of a term that ends in June 2022.

In Hamilton, 41 voters went to the polls Tuesdays and another 71 voted by absentee ballot. That participation by 112 voters was the largest turnout in a decade. Two years ago, 67 people voted. There were 38 ballots casts in 2016 and 61 in 2014. In 2010, 153 voters cast ballots.

The four candidates, one of whom was an incumbent, vied for three spots on Hamilton’s town council.

Former mayor Greg K. Wilmoth was the top vote-getter, with 91. Elizabeth D. Gaucher followed with 89 and incumbent Kenneth C. Wine was re-elected with 84 votes. Sofia D. Kesari won 28 votes and missed a seat on the council.

Those three council members will serve on the Town Council through June 30, 2024.

A special election also saw incumbent Councilwoman Catherine Salter elected with 91 votes to serve out the remainder of a term that ends in June 2022.

This year’s town elections in Loudoun were anything but typical. Instead of holding them for the five participating Loudoun towns on the first Tuesday in May, they were split between May 19 and June 4.

When the Virginia General Assembly rejected Gov. Ralph Northam’s request to move the May 5 municipal elections to Nov. 3—the same day as the 2020 General Election—Northam used his executive authority to push them back two weeks to May 19 in an effort to keep voters away from congregating at the polls amid the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Hamilton, which originally petitioned for a move to November, and Round Hill were content with leaving the elections on that date, the Towns of Lovettsville, Middleburg and Purcellville petitioned the Virginia Supreme Court to move their elections back to June 4—30 days after the originally scheduled election date, as allowed by Virginia law. The state Supreme Court granted those petitions in early May.