Letter: Susanne Kahler, Leesburg

Editor: If our area politicians want to help struggling local restaurants, and prioritize safety when reopening, why don’t they look to the Europeans who dine outside most of the year?

Shut down a couple roads and dedicate them to the restaurants who line those roads and let them expand their outdoor seating capacity and move tables outside.

You can do it in downtown Leesburg and places like the Village of Leesburg, Lansdowne Town Center, One Loudoun, etc.

It’s a start.

Susanne Kahler, Leesburg