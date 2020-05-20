Loudoun’s Unpaved Roads Added to VA’s Endangered Historic Sites List

Virginia’s Department of Historic Resources has added Loudoun County’s extensive network of 18th and 19th century unpaved rural roads to the list of the commonwealth’s most endangered historic sites.

“Loudoun’s rural road network, still largely unpaved, captures the rich transportation and agricultural history of western and southern Loudoun County. Based upon Native American trails and initially developed to support the migration of settlers into the country in the earliest days of the nation, the road network was further expanded during much of the nineteenth century to aid the growing local agricultural economy,” DHR DirectorJulie Langan wrote in a letter to members of the America’s Routes project.

That group of historians, educators and journalists have been working over the past two years to record history of Loudoun’s gravel roads and highlight theirhistorical importance.

“Our rural roads authentically reflect our early settlement and agricultural history, have been the scene of major struggles during wars, capture our complex history of slavery and freedom and are still a valuable and essential element of our thriving agricultural and hospitality industries,” members wrote in the announcement of the VDHR action.

Through their work, project leaders hope to preserve the corridors in their historic setting even in the face of the county’s development.

“Unfortunately, the forces of rapid growth, increased traffic, suburbanization and calls for widening, straightening and paving severely threaten this unique and authentic historic resource, the largest such network in Virginia and possibly in the nation,” they wrote. “We believe that proper maintenance of the old roads can provide safe and useful transportation while preserving their value, their history and their charm for future generations, but poor care and misguided decisions could lead to their loss forever.”

Langan said her department will continue to work with the local leaders to document the significance of the roads and to get more of them listed on the state and national registries of historic places.

“We appreciate the historic significance of this road network and the role it played in northern Virginia’s heritage, but we are also mindful of the challenge of listing such a large and complex system of resources on the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places. While some road segments in Virginia are currently listed on these registers, and a few large scale networks of roads have been listed by other states, Loudoun’s network appears unusually widespread and complex. The Department’s Northern Regional Office will continue to work closely with your team to develop an approach that properly documents the significance and integrity of this road network and guides your efforts in determining eligibility and eventual listing on the state and national registers,” she wrote.

Learn more about the America’s Routes project athttps://americasroutes.com.