School Board Declines to Discuss Sanctions Requested by Equity Committee

The Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday voted not to consider a request from its Equity Committee to remove John Beatty (Catoctin) from serving on that panel and strip him of his chairmanship of the board’s Discipline Committee.

The Equity Committee made the requests March 5, days after comments Beatty made during a School Board sensitivity training exercise sparked controversy.

The Equity Committee’s requests had been scheduled for review during last week’s board meeting, but that was postposed as that session ran late into the night.

When the item was reached on last night’s meeting agenda, Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) evoked a rarely used parliamentary tool to object to its consideration.

After a review of Roberts Rules of Order by Chairwoman Brenda Sheridan (Sterling), the board voted on Serotkin’s nondebatable motion, which required a two-thirds majority to strike the item.

The board voted 8-1 to not bring it up for discussion. Sheridan, who chairs the Equity Committee, case the lone vote against that action.