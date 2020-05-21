Billy Maurice Harper, 1937-2020

Billy Maurice Harper, born in Newport, Tennessee on September 14, 1937, passed away on May 12, 2020 in Leesburg, Virginia.

He is predeceased by his wife, Sandra Nell Harper and his brother, Thomas Carroll Harper. He is survived by his daughters, Kathryn Harper Polen and Amy Harper; two grandsons, Adam Polen and Caleb Polen; his sister, Peggy Simon; his sister-in-law, Janyce Westerman; and three nieces and two nephews.

The family will receive visitors on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Colonial Funeral Home in Leesburg, VA, with graveside service for family to follow at Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Greene County, Tennessee (www.gchumanesociety.com/donate).