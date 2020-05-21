School Board Members Hold Hope for Bumping Teacher Pay

The Loudoun County School Board on Tuesday is set to cut almost every item it added to its Fiscal Year 2021 budget. It needs to find $73 million in reductions to rebalance its budget to address coronavirus-related funding losses.

But some members want to cut even deeper in the hope of giving teachers a modest pay increase.

The board on May 19 was set to adopt a 2020-21 salary scale that would have formalized a pay freeze that administrators say will be needed until levels of local and state funding become clearer. Currently, tens of millions of dollars in anticipated school funding are being held in reserve until it is known how quickly the economy will rebound from the devastating impacts of the pandemic.

A vote to establish next year’s pay scale was urged by Jeff Morse (Dulles), who said it was important to have that information locked down so that recruiters can get to work building the staff.

But Denise Corbo (At Large) said she wanted an opportunity to find money to provide some sort of raise to teachers who have been called to do extraordinary things in the weeks since school abruptly closed March 12.

“We need to support our staff first,” she said.

During next week’s work session, Corbo said she will be looking for $12 million to $13 million cuts in the base operations and maintenance budget to provide at least step increase—typically between $1,000 and $3,000—to teachers.

Other School Board members also have indicted plans to find budget cuts in an effort to restore some high-priority new positions that will be delayed or defunded because of the funding holds.

As part of its contingency planning to brace for the loss of tax and fee revenues, the Board of Supervisors established a $100 million reserve fund in its adopted FY21 budget; that put $60 million of anticipated school funding on ice until the post-pandemic revenue picture becomes clear. Then, Gov. Ralph Northam proposed state budget cuts, freezes or un-allotments that could increase the budget deficit by more than $9 million.