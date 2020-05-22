Kaine Features Tuscarora’s Kasun in Speakers Contest

U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine launched the “Everybody’s the Graduation Speaker” video contest to provide a forum to students because many in-person graduations are being postponed or canceled because of the coronavirus.

He has been encouraging Virginia’s graduating high school seniors to submit a video of an original speech they would like to give at graduation and selected some to feature on hisFacebook pageandwebsiteduring May and June to celebrate the graduates. One of those selected by Tuscarora High School senior Ana Kasun.

“Speaking of the silver lining, I have found strength and happiness in my peers and family. Quarantine has given me a lot of time to reflect on the past few years of my life, and I am beyond thankful for all the experiences and people that have shaped me into who I am. I am so incredibly impressed by the resilience of students in the Class of 2020 and their ability to turn any situation into a positive one,” she said. “We have all become so aware of taking things for granted, and we have chosen to look back on the good times rather than wallowing in what we will miss out on. We could have chosen to be angry at the world, but instead we are accepting this challenge and handling it with maturity and optimism. Our time to be recognized will come, but for now we will be patient and compliant.”