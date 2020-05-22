Leesburg Planners Offer Virtual Gateway District Meeting

The Leesburg town staff will host a virtual update on the progress of the Gateway District planning project next week.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 27. It will be broadcast on the town’s local government access cable TV channels (Xfinity Channel 67 and FiOS Channel 35) and streamed on the town website at leesburgva.gov/webcasts.

Planning for the land in the East Market Street corridor and along other town gateway points has stretched over several years. The district includes some of the largest undeveloped parcels remaining in the almost built out town, as well as some areas ripe for redevelopment, and also includes the major entrances into the historic district.

The Gateway District zoning overlay is intended to replace the current H-2 Historic Corridor Architectural Control Overlay District. The overall Gateway Project involves three phases: the Zoning Ordinance amendments, design guidelines, and a streetscape plan. This meeting will cover the first of those three phases.

During the session, staff members will explain the project and answer questions from the public. Members of the public may submit questions in advance of the meeting or may participate in the live meeting via video or telephone conference. Live participants will be able to ask their questions during the question and answer portion of the meeting. All questions received in advance will be answered prior to taking live questions.

To submit a question to be answered during the meeting, call 571-246-4171, email dparry@leesburgva.gov, or complete the online form at leesburgva.gov/gatewayquestions. Questions must be submitted by noon on Wednesday, May 27, to be answered during the meeting. Any questions received after this time will be answered individually by staff the next day.

For more details, including instructions on how to participate via video or telephone conference, go toleesburgva.gov/gateway.