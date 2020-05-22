Loudoun K9 Team Graduates Bomb School

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office has added a new K9 explosive detection team to its ranks.

Two-year-old Ginny and her partner, Deputy First Class Chris Shore, graduated from Explosive Detection Canine School this week.

Shore joined the agency 20 years ago and has been a member of the bomb squad for 15-years. With Ginny, a Labrador retriever, he completed a 16-week training course to imprint on explosive odors and refine handler techniques and searching skills.

The team will assist with searches during bomb threats, investigate suspicious packages, help with security at special events, and assist with future searches along Metro’s Silver Line.

The training was also attended by Deputy First Class Erik Dimas, who served as a co-trainer in the class as he works to obtain an explosive detection K9 trainers certification through the United States Police Canine Association.