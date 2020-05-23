LoudounGo Launches Online Farmers’ Market

LoudounGo has delivered fresh produce, locally raised meat and other products.

The organization partnered with Eat Loco and Chariots for Hire to allow anyone to go to the LoudounGo website, purchase food and pick it up at the distribution center in Leesburg on Saturdays or have it delivered to their doorstep—if they live within 100 miles of Leesburg. Participating vendors include The Fermented Pig, Great Harvest Bread Co., SR Coffee and Harmony Hill Farm.

CEO Luke Baldwin said LoudounGo has been working for two years to bring such an opportunity to the community.

“Our purpose is to help locals, tourists, and visitors alike discover Loudoun’s visionaryand hardworking business owners who are responsible for creatingVirginia’s ‘must visit’ destination as DC’s WineCountry,” he said.

Learn more atloudoungo.com.