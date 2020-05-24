Letter: Gina Wooden, Sterling

Editor: Congressman and Co-Chair of the committee to re-elect Trump, Denver Riggleman, is the latest to be attacked by the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives.

Not long before that they went after candidate for Congress Rob Jones putting him in the same category as Jennifer Wexton, egads, because Rob refused to answer their survey. Accused him of hiding, they did!

The VCC does not care if you are a better candidate as all Republican candidates are, they just care about being relevant. Their survey is the litmus test, if you do not answer it you are not going to get that groups vote, effort or money. This in effect works against all the volunteers who spend their efforts helping elect republican candidates. Their survey is not approved by the Loudoun County Republican Committee, yet they use it as a bludgeon against endorsed candidates. You would think that would be against the by-laws and it is. These people are not members in good standing and should be booted from the ranks.

You might ask yourself; they must do something right to have any impact and they do back candidates that are sure bets in strong red enclaves, yet their results are no net gains for republicans.

A list of those the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives has attacked in the past two months: Denver Riggleman 5thDistrict congressman, Republican;Rob Jones, candidate for the 10 District congressional seat, Republican;Mike , Lovettsville Town Council, nonpartisan;Jill Vogel, senator from the 27 District, Republican;Emmet Hanger, senator from the 24thDistrict, Republican;Tommy Norment, senator from the 3rdDistrict, Republican;Siobhan Dunnavant, senator from the 12thDistrict, Republican;andBryce Reeves, senator from the 17thDistrict, Republican.

Take away these five senators and the democrats have a 26 Democrat, 1 Independent and 13 Republican majority. Good luck passing anything Republican leaning.

But wait, the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives are not finished creating hate and discontent among Republicans. They have also attacked Virginia House members:Glenn Davis, House Republican, 87thDistrict;Charrie Coyner, House Republican, 62ndDistrict;Robert Bloxom Jr., House Republican, 100thDistrict;Chris Runion, House Republican, 25thDistrict;andChris Collins, House Republican, 29thDistrict.

If the Virginia Constitutional Conservatives get their way and defeat these five House members, we would have a 60 Democrat 40 Republican House, try getting any Republican leaning legislation accomplished.

This group attacked 13 Republicans and 2 Democrats in the past couple months. 84.6 percent of the time they attack Republicans, now I don’t know about you but those numbers stink to high heaven and so does the VCC.

Gina Wooden,Sterling