Letter: Pamela Lane Baldwin, Lovettsville

Editor: I find it ironic that demonstrators in favor of reopening Loudoun immediately—and (apparently) totally—chose to make their case on a day when Loudoun recorded 121 new cases of Covid-19, the highest number yet for any single day since the outbreak began.

Although I was not there, the photos I saw of people’s signs showed no acknowledgement whatever of the challenges Chair Randall and other Loudoun leaders face in responsibly balancing health vs. economic factors that simply don’t line up neatly in either direction.Instead, they suggested that she shouldn’t be paid.Nor did they appear to be social distancing, or wearing masks. Do they believe they are immune?

Rather than just demanding immediate opening and expressing resentment of those trying to balance competing challenges at a unique and challenging time, how about acknowledging that we have all had to face those challenges, compromises, disappointments, and yes, financial issues because of a terrible event that no one foresaw?

The county has not ignored the economic hardships that businesses and their employees have faced as a result of the pandemic.In the small business sector, the county has offered small grants that do not fully cover losses, but they do help.And many such businesses, such as restaurants, have found innovative ways to operate and keep serving their customers, albeit at reduced levels.We are all suffering loss and hardship in one way or another, but we need to think about the much greater loss being suffered by those who have been sick or have lost loved ones to the pandemic.No one is immune—literally—and we are all in this together, doing the best we can.This is not a black-and-white, two-sided argument over health vs. jobs or money.This is a complex, nuanced challenge that we all—including our elected officials—need to face together.

To Chair Randall and the other supervisors, I say thank you for your service, and be assured that the vast majority of your constituents understand very well just how hard your job is at a time like this.

Pamela Lane Baldwin, Lovettsville