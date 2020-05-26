Broad Run Senior Featured Nationally in People Magazine

Broad Run High School senior Shreyaa Venkat was among six high schoolers from across the nation to be featured in People Magazine’s senior graduation speech contest.

She will be featured in the magazine’s June issue, anda story is already available online.

It is far from the first time she has won recognition both locally and nationally. She and her younger sister Esha startedNEST4US, a volunteering organization, and she has been honored by organizations ranging from theLoudoun Human Services Networkand theLoudoun Literacy CounciltoDisney.

She has been interviewed by various local, regional and national news outlets and won recognition from many sectors. That also includes a Congressional Recognition for Outstanding Community Service, as the Governor’s Youth Volunteer of the Year, two resolutions in the General Assembly, a President’s Volunteer Service Award, and many others.